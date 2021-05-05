Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,440 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,004% compared to the typical volume of 221 call options.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $267,555.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,502.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,227. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTN traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.93. 30,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,681. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

GTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

