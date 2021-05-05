Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Emergent BioSolutions Call Options (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,071 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 680% compared to the average daily volume of 650 call options.

EBS stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.06. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.86.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

