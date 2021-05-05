Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.45. 12,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,767. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

