CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 27.34%.

CF Bankshares stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.72. CF Bankshares has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,376.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

