Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

GAB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. 1,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $7.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

