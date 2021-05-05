Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.58. 2,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,327. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $90.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.08.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

