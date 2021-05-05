35,107 Shares in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Bought by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,519,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,186,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,203,000 after acquiring an additional 317,163 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 120,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,151,000.

NYSEARCA EMQQ traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $62.13. 489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,152. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.22. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.

