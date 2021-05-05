995 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 995 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,673 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $491.61. 33,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $489.75 and its 200 day moving average is $479.62. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.01 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

