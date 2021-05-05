Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lowered by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 202,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Pfizer by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 99,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,002,443. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $227.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

