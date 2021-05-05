Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.46. 1,441,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,061,746. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

