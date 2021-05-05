Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.72

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.58. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 1,004,335 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $211.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,946,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 567,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 272,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

