PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.21

Shares of PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.30. PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 10,701 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.

PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPIRD)

Piraeus Bank SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. The company was founded on July 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.