O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Short Interest Down 14.6% in April

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 7,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

OI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,422,000 after purchasing an additional 419,557 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OI traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $17.34.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.