Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 3,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 721,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EM shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price objective for the company.

About Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.