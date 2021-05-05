Short Interest in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Decreases By 14.6%

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,100 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 900,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFGP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,657. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

