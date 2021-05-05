EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.42

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.42 and last traded at $122.42, with a volume of 8312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.71.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average is $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,237,000 after purchasing an additional 207,996 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,757,000 after purchasing an additional 64,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

