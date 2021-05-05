GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Short Interest Update

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GreenGro Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,631,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,571,627. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. GreenGro Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

GreenGro Technologies Company Profile

GreenGro Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets green eco-friendly vertical cultivation systems in the United States. It offers flux lighting products, table stands, nutrient mixers, home units, cloning systems, and tea brewers, as well as provides consulting and management services to its clients.

