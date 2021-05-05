GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Short Interest Update

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GreenGro Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,631,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,571,627. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. GreenGro Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08.
GreenGro Technologies Company Profile
See Also: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenGro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenGro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.