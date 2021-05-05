PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE PCQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,007. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.