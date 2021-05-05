Oasis Petroleum Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OAS stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.24. 7,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,800. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $79.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

