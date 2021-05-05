Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Sells 23,273 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,273 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after acquiring an additional 925,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 151,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,640 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,681,961. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of -288.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

