Legacy Bridge LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $11.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $847.98. 10,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,662. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $781.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $719.50. The company has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.35 and a 12 month high of $837.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $734.63, for a total transaction of $1,305,437.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,499 shares of company stock worth $10,408,036. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

