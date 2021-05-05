Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 6.3% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,113. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.42.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.