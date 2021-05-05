Well Done LLC Sells 14,753 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Well Done LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,753 shares during the period. Gentex accounts for approximately 4.8% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Gentex worth $20,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Gentex by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after buying an additional 2,484,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,547,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gentex by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,308,000 after buying an additional 1,060,410 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,224,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after purchasing an additional 715,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,460. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,378. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

