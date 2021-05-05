Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $251,000 Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,334. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.29. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $117.37 and a 1-year high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

