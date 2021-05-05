Phala Network Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. Phala Network has a market cap of $153.34 million and $32.00 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phala Network has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00084286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00068274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.58 or 0.00829382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00100695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,387.11 or 0.09414616 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00044325 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

