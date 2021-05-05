CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.63.

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $39,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,803.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $100,427,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth $37,086,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,227,000 after acquiring an additional 185,036 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 106,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 670,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,829,000 after acquiring an additional 83,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

