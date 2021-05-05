Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $4.10 million and $113,467.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.42 or 0.00699790 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006571 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020579 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.53 or 0.02437109 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000592 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MEMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.