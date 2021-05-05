Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 41 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.60. 2,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,325. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.41 and its 200 day moving average is $352.09. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $238.58 and a 1 year high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

