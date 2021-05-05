Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 598 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.11. 2,154,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,886,668. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $215.99 and a twelve month high of $342.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

