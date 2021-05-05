Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.33.

COLB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 28.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 498,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $110,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,375. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.