apM Coin Price Down 5.2% This Week (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and $426,103.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, apM Coin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00084286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00068274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.58 or 0.00829382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00100695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,387.11 or 0.09414616 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00044325 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

