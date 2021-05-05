LTO Network Market Cap Hits $177.66 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $177.66 million and approximately $30.86 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LTO Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00084286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00068274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.58 or 0.00829382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00100695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,387.11 or 0.09414616 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00044325 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (LTO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,250,143 coins and its circulating supply is 282,634,035 coins. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.