Hershey Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Hershey Trust Co. increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Jounce Therapeutics accounts for about 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 39.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNCE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $136,215.00. Insiders sold a total of 14,100 shares of company stock worth $143,131 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,692. The company has a market capitalization of $435.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.34. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.