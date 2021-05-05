Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
WJX traded up C$1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.41. 119,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,074. Wajax has a one year low of C$7.23 and a one year high of C$24.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$500.76 million and a PE ratio of 14.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.27.
Wajax (TSE:WJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$381.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Wajax will post 2.0999998 earnings per share for the current year.
Wajax Company Profile
Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.
