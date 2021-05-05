Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

WJX traded up C$1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.41. 119,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,074. Wajax has a one year low of C$7.23 and a one year high of C$24.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$500.76 million and a PE ratio of 14.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.27.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$381.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Wajax will post 2.0999998 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

