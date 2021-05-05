Hershey Trust Co. Makes New $605,000 Investment in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Berkeley Lights comprises 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,172,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 781.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after acquiring an additional 266,882 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,238,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $365,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 807,753 shares of company stock worth $44,909,800 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Shares of BLI traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.98. 12,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,213. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.