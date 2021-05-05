Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.65 billion-$90.65 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

NYSE SONY traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.70. 20,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,977. Sony Group has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $118.50.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

