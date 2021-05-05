Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.65 billion-$90.65 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

NYSE SONY traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.70. 20,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,977. Sony Group has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $118.50.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

