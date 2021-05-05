Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

NYSE DVN traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,999,890. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.66.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

