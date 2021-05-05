Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Emmett updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.430-0.450 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.43-0.45 EPS.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 25,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,079. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

