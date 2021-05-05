Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%.
Shares of NASDAQ RTLR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.
About Rattler Midstream
Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
