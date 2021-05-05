Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.