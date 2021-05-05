Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 24,578 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,578 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,861. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.09 and a 1-year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

