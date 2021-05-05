Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $12.47 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

TMO stock traded up $6.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.78. The stock had a trading volume of 23,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,126. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $185.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $324.35 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

