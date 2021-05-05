Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,592 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,071,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,306,000 after purchasing an additional 81,434 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425.

NYSE A traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $133.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.83 and a 1 year high of $137.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.70 and a 200-day moving average of $120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.03.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.