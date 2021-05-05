Curi Capital Purchases 7,940 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Curi Capital grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 30.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 0.9% of Curi Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Curi Capital’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,664. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94.

