iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Curi Capital

Curi Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Curi Capital’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $120.45. 11,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,568. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.81 and a 200-day moving average of $103.51.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

