Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Curi Capital

Curi Capital increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Curi Capital’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $22,904,000. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.75. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $84.59. The company has a market cap of $127.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

