Fusion Family Wealth LLC Sells 93 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,321. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $125.18 and a 12 month high of $174.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.65.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

