Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of NYSE VBF traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. 19,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,229. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
