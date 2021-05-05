Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Purchased by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,817,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,318 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned 1.67% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $39,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,748,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,778,000 after purchasing an additional 227,200 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,038,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,107,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after acquiring an additional 245,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,017,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 316,543 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,478. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74.

