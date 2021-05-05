iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.95. 782,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,492,575. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.42.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

