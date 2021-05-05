Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 7.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $93,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,063,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,879,000 after acquiring an additional 88,506 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,360,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,040,000 after acquiring an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,091,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 94,999 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 758,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 704,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,651,000 after acquiring an additional 84,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.69. 1,212,771 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.00 and a 200 day moving average of $162.00.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.